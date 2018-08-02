Celebrities ranging from Kanye West to Erykah Badu to Mariah Carey to Lionel Richie are displaying family bonds in the new special edition of Harper’s Bazaar’s “ICONS: The First Families of Music” issue.

Music artists from all genres were photographed with their children by Mario Sorrenti with words of wisdom they hope to pass down to their living legacies.

Kanye is photographed holding his two oldest children, North and Saint: “I hope my children never lose their confidence to society,” says Kanye.

Erykah Badu, who is photographed with her daughters Mars and Puma, hopes her offspring serve the world with their talents. “I want my children to use their gifts in order to do service for others,” she says. “That is, to make sure that their gifts are serving something bigger than themselves. And to do what I say.”

Mariah Carey posed alongside her 7-year old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and the singer praised family life and being a mother. “Family is the most important thing to me,” says MC. “My children have provided me with such joy as they’ve developed their own unique personalities.” She adds, “Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical. They’re each other’s best friends, and I love watching them grow up.”

Christina Aguilera posed for the cover story shoot with her son Max and daughter Summer, Bruce Springsteen with his daughter Jessica, and Lionel Richie with his daughter Nicole.

Check out the photo below and peep the full story HERE.