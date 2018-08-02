Chloe x Halle are two teen sisters who went from singing in front of a camera for Youtube to singing in front of thousands as Beyonce’s proteges on the ‘OTR II’ Tour. They also landed recurring roles on the hit sitcom “Grownish” and released a well-received album called The Kids Are Alright.

As their star power continues to rise, they took some time out of their busy schedules to visit New York’s The Breakfast Club where they chatted with Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about their come up, their mentorship with Beyonce, their roles on the sitcom ‘Grownish’ (on which they produced and wrote the theme song), makeup, social media pressures, and much more.

Tune into the girl talk below: