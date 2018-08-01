Snoh Aalegra Drops New Visual For “Sometimes” and “Worse”

Snoh Aalegra provides the Azi Henarat-directed visual for a medley of two songs “Sometimes” / “Worse” from her debut album Feels. The clip serves as the prequel for her visual “Nothing Burns Like The Cold.”

“The visual for ‘Sometimes’/’Worse’ is a prequel for the ‘Nothing Burns Like The Cold’ video. A little something I wanted to share with my fans,” states Aalegra.

During the “Sometimes” portion of the clip, Snoh portrays the mundane parts of life as she comes home after work after a long day and gets ready for bed. The subtitled narration describes inner turmoil brewing beneath the surface unseen by the naked eye. She heads to bed, and the clip then switches to the visual for “Worse” which sees a flashback to a young Snoh being chauffeured in a luxury car as she sings the lyrics. Young Snoh is dropped off at a mansion and she enters the home as adult Snoh emerges from the doorway wearing the same glam outfit she wears in the ‘Nothing Burns Like The Cold’ video. The clip then finds Snoh waking up and fixing herself a bowl of Snoh Flakes before the video ends.

Feels also features Vince Staples, Vic Mensa, Logic & Timbuktu, and is available now at all digital platforms.

Peep the remaining festival appearances scheduled for Snoh below:

August

10 – Way Out West – Gothenburg, Sweden

11 – Appelsap Fresh Music Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands

September

15 – Best Life Music Festival – Miami, FL