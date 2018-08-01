Rihanna Covers September Issue of British Vogue; Makes History!

Pop/R&B star Rihanna covers the September issue of British Vogue magazine, making her the first black woman to claim that month.

September is considered to be one of the publication’s most important releases of the year and Rihanna, who is overly excited for the feat, reveals her joys via social media.

“SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful,” she wrote in one post, giving a shout out to Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. “Thank you for considering me!”

The colorful cover was shot by famous fashion photographer Nick Knight and features Rihanna wearing a Prada dress, floral hair artwork by Azuma Makoto, and gloves from her own Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Celebrity makeup artist Isamaya French worked on the Bajan beauty’s cosmetics, using products from her own Fenty Beauty range.

“I finally got to work with @nick_knight for the first time! Legend,” she declares in another IG post.

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief and fashion legend Edward Enninful thought it was a no-brainer to recruit the pop star as the cover girl for the 400-page September 2018 issue, which he dubs the “guide to everything you’ll want to buy, wear, admire and be inspired by as a new season dawns”.

“On top of providing an indispensable guide to the clothes and trends that will define autumn 2018, I wanted these pages to act as a marker for everything that is exciting and varied about the times we live in,” he wrote in a piece published on the British Vogue website. “Essentially, we are taking you on a journey – from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family.”

During her sit down with the magazine, Rihanna spoke on a plethora of topics including her exercise regime. She discussed what it’s like being “the woman that everyone fancies” and said she was proud to be working in the entertainment industry with “a butt and thighs.”

Although Rihanna is covered up for the Vogue shoot, she also spoke about what it’s like to be a pin-up around the world: “Ok, you’re asking the wrong person… I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I don’t know.”

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all,” she continued. “And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price… You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

The September issue of British Vogue magazine hits newsstands on August 3rd.