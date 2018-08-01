R&B Veteran Ginuwine to Develop Signature Fragrances

Grammy-nominated R&B Singer Ginuwine has partnered with personalized fragrance startup WHIFF, Inc., to create his own signature colognes and perfumes.

“After weighing many different options to create my signature cologne, WHIFF was the perfect partner,” Ginuwine says in a statement. “They have everything I need from e-Commerce expertise, online marketing, and fragrance manufacturing.”

During Ginuwine’s history music career, he’s been exposed to many entrepreneurial opportunities. He explains, “WHIFF’s hands on approach and their team’s dedication to expanding my personal brand is ultimately what lead to my decision.”

This partnership continues to expand WHIFF’s custom fragrance business from social media influencers, sports personalities, and celebrities like Ginuwine that want to create their own branded products.

“Our team was thrilled when Ginuwine selected us to develop his signature cologne,” says Jason Pang, COO at WHIFF, Inc. “We’re a total solution to get his brand to market so Ginuwine only needs to focus on product perfection and we take care of the details.” Pang reveals, “It’s amazing to see his music creativity applied to another industry, and that’s a recipe for very unique and exciting products.”

The exact launch date of Ginuwine’s fragrance has yet to be set but the target window is late summer to early fall.