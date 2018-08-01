Lorine Chia Announces “SweetBombs” EP (Full Tracklist) + ‘Purple’ Video

Los Angeles based singer/songwriter/rapper Lorine Chia has announced her upcoming EP, SweetBombs, will drop on August 15. The EP features rapper Gunna, who has steadily built his hip-hop career following his 2016 breakout collaboration with Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Gucci Mane.

The Cameroon-born, Cleveland-raised Lorine has a rich history of culture and experience to lend to her music, and it’s no wonder the sultry-voiced crooner has received industry praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, HotNewHipHop, Bossip, and landed her the title of “artist of the week” from Coca-Cola.

Check out the new video for her latest single “Purple,” and see below for the 7-song tracklist for SweetBombs.

SweetBombs tracklist:

1.) Inside You
2.) Drugs
3.) Can’t Say (feat. Gunna)
4.) Without You
5.) Purple
6.) Sample 8917
7.) Destiny’s Child

@LorineChia

