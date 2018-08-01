Jennifer Lopez To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Veteran singer Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The prestigious honor recognizes artists who have had a huge impact on the music industry; previous honorees include Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and last year’s recipient, Pink.

“It is amazing,” Lopez says during a Facebook Live chat with MTV personality Sway Calloway. “Honestly, I mean, growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award, to be the recipient this year, I can’t even believe it; I’m so excited.”

The MTV Video Music Awards is set for August 20th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez was also nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video for her DJ Khaled and Cardi B-assisted single “Dinero.”