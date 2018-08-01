Corey Mekell Drops New Single & Video For “Nobody”

Singer Corey Mekell has released his latest single “Nobody.” Co-written by Y2 and produced by Bangers, the song is accompanied by a fresh music video. Both the song and the music video are examples of positive steps that he’s making to build his career.

“Nobody” is a very chill song for cruising around in the Summer. It also has some key dance elements in the track, especially with the beat. As the song plays, Corey’s vocals blend in perfectly with the track making the song very reminiscent of something that we would expect from some of the contemporary R&B greats. With the help of emerging L.A. rapper Y2, Corey wrote the song last year during a time when the two were spent copious amounts of time in the studio writing and creating music. Their efforts birthed a lot of records including a single titled “Prominent,” that was released last year.

Shot by L.A. director Cam Fairfax, The music video features choreography by Codie Wiggins, who has worked with Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake, and Usher. The goal was to have the visuals convey the song’s lyrics as much as possible; providing an attention-grabbing performance. Scenes from the video include a desert shot with choreography as well as shots of Corey on a private boat in the middle of the sea and posted in what seems like a Caribbean town.

Corey premiered the music video a couple days ago at his birthday/single release party in front of guests like Eric Bellinger, DJ Carisma (The Real 92.3), emerging MC AD, and A1 Bentley (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood). The song received rave reviews from all of his guests

As if dropping a new single wasn’t enough hot news, Corey has joined forces with Keith Craig (Black Panther, Avengers, The Incredibles etc.), Disney’s #1 film distributor responsible. Keith has decided to come aboard as Corey’s manager and the first order of business as an upcoming European Tour kicking off this Fall. In addition, Corey has been developing his own artist C. Marie, who has released her own single “How I”; written and vocally produced by Corey Mekell with producer Alex Teamer.

Things are really coming together for Corey and his career. “Nobody” is available on all streaming platforms, he’s even released the remix which features AD. Don’t forget to also check out the music video which is available on YouTube.

Martel S. Sharpe