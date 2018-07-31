South African star Shekhinah champions uniqueness on her new single “Different” featuring former South African Jamali member, Mariechan.

The visual finds both Shekhinah and Mariechan polished and chill while in the gritty surroundings of an abandoned building surrounded by unique individuals. Both artists offer strong vocals on the bass-heavy banger that celebrates individuality.

“Different in my own way / Rose Gold, baby, In my own shade, baby yeah / Living in a new age / Guess I’m just a limited edition / Not too many edits like me,” Shekhinah sings on the first verse.

Shekhinah might be doing a North American tour later this year, and she’s also planning to tour Europe next year. She recently won 2 awards at the South African Music Awards, including Best Female Album and Best Newcomer.

Watch “Different” below:

Shekhinah (born Shekhinah Thandi Donnell), is a well-known Pop/R&B vocalist and songwriter born in Durban, South Africa, who now resides in the city of Johannesburg. After singing and performing for many years throughout her childhood and early teens, the young artist landed her first major gig competing in South Africa’s seventh season of the hit television show, IDOLS, where she made Top 32.

Despite getting kicked off the competition during that season Shekhinah proceeded to enter the competition in its eighth season where she landed in the Top 6 of the overall competition. In 2016, Shekhinah began her hit-making career with two South African number one hit singles “Back to the Beach” with Kyle Deutsch (which won Best Pop and Alternative at the MTV Base Awards, Best Hit Single at the Metro FM Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the South African Music Awards) and “Let You Know” with Sketchy Bongo. Shekhinah followed these hit singles with a collaboration with dance music superstar Black Coffee called, “Your Eyes” which became a smash hit and was rated as Black Coffee’s 6th best song by Billboard. In 2017, Shekhinah featured on Coke Studio Africa and released her highly anticipated solo single “Suited” which is currently one of the most played songs by a local artist on South African radio.

Shekhinah went on to open for John Legend’s South African leg of the Darkness + Light tour in both Johannesburg as well as in Durban which helped further cement Shekinah’s reputation as the most exciting new talent to come out of South Africa. In 2018, “Please Mr,” her 2nd single off RoseGold was certified Gold followed by Suited reaching Diamond status. The songstress released a remix of her hit single, “Suited” which featured Mr Eazi and was produced by Nigerian producer, SynX which has received rave reviews across the African continent.