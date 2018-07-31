Grammy Award-winning Producer, Hall of Fame Songwriter, recording artist, and TV star Jermaine Dupri announces the So So Def 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR, a trek that will celebrate the legacy and quarter century success of his record label, So So Def Recordings. For the triumphant jaunt, Dupri is bringing all his artists together on one stage for an exclusive performance; the So So Def Family includes Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon.

“Blessing are bigger when you share them. One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!,” states Dupri.

The 11-city tour will launch on October 14th in Washington, DC, making stops in major cities like Brooklyn, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Charlotte, before wrapping on November 2nd in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, Aug 3rd. For further information visit www.sosodef.com or check your local listings.

To kick off the Anniversary, Sony Music’s Certified Classics, Legacy Recording’s division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalogue, recently released the essential digital hits compilation, titled Jermaine Dupri Presents So So Def 25. The compilation includes So So Def classics such as Da Brat’s “Funkdafied,” Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It,” Dupri’s own “Money Aint A Thang (feat. Jay-Z)” and many more, plus rare tracks featuring Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G. The compilation, curated by Dupri to align with the tour, further celebrates his iconic Atlanta based record label & brand; SO SO DEF. You can purchase the compilation here.

Jermaine Dupri is making further headlines this year as he was inducted and honored at the 2018 Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame.

SoSoDef 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR Schedule is as follows:

October 14th Washington, DC Capital One Arena

October 18th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

October 19th Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

October 20th Greensboro, NC Coliseum

October 21st Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

TBD Chicago, IL United Center

October 25th Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 26th Memphis, TN FedExForum

October 28th Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

October 31st Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 2nd Los Angeles, CA Staples Center