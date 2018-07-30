Drumma Boy’s Artist Qumontae Drops Video For “To MySelf”

Multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy is expanding his Drum Squad label with some noteworthy new talent, including songwriter Qumontae. The young Virginia native is enthusiastic as he delivers his first official Drum Squad visual “To Myself,” produced by SezOnTheBeat and directed by Ceejayyfilms. Qumontae is all about inspiring dreams and ideas with his music, and his upcoming project will be a reflection of his take on relationships and life experiences.

As a producer, artist, entrepreneur and industry influencer, Drumma Boy understands the importance of an overall brand and expresses his belief in Qumontae’s potential wholeheartedly: “When I met Qumontae and heard his music, I knew he had something special. He has a clear vision of what he wants and executes it. One of the most difficult things to do is transfer an emotion into a great song. He does that well with beat selection, clear hook, and melody, with dope story and concept delivery. I’m looking forward to building a solid foundation here at Drum Squad.”

Look out for Qumontae's music on all digital outlets!

