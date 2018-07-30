Fresh off the release of her debut album Isolation, in April (2018), singer-songwriter Kali Uchis drops the mesmerizing visual for an acoustic version of “Dead to Me.”

The aquatic clip finds her in full glam and accompanied by a pianist and harpist. All three are “submerged” in the deep blue as fish serenely swim around and Kali dismissively sings about ending things.

“Just don’t come for me, I won’t send for you / Know you’re dead to me / You’re dead to me, oh,” she sings.

Catch Kali on her “In Your Dreams Tour” when it kicks off September 13 in Seattle with special guests Gabriel Garzón-Montano and Cuco. Peep the dates below:

September 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

September 14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

September 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

September 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre*

September 20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory*

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall*

September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*

September 27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

September 28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues*

October 2 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre†

October 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution†

October 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

October 6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

October 7 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

October 9 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club*

October 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

October 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues†

October 18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

October 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live*

October 21 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

October 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue†

*with Gabriel Garzon-Montano

†with Cuco