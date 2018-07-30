Janet Jackson’s DJ, Philly-heralded talent DJ Aktive, is paying homage to his boss lady with a string of hip-hop remixes aptly called “Janet Remixes,” a 30-minute mix of Janet’s vocals meshed with current, popular hip-hop beats.

For instance, Aktive mixes “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” with Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” beat and pairs Drake’s “Nice For What” track with Janet’s “That’s The Way Love Goes.” The project keeps Janet’s legacy in the current loop, as she hasn’t actively been pumping out much music lately (other than her 2016 LP Unbreakable).

Stream and enjoy below:

Catch Janet on the remaining dates of her State Of The World Tour 2018. Dates below:

8/1 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/3 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/5 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/7 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre