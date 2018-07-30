Bobby Brown on Domestic Violence Past: “The Public Record is Wrong”

Bobby Brown received a proclamation from city officials in Atlanta, Georgia to build a domestic violence shelter in memory of his late daughter Bobbi Christina Brown.

As good as that sounds, the movement has erupted questions from Brown’s past about his own domestic violence issues.

In 2003, Brown was arrested for misdemeanor battery after allegedly striking the late Whitney Houston in her face, but the couple reconciled and Houston, who appeared to have been bruised in the reported incident, ended up accompanying Brown to a subsequent court appearance.

On Friday, while promoting The Bobby Brown Story miniseries at a summer press event, the 49-year-old was asked about the old domestic violence reports, and he responded, “the public record is wrong.”

In addition to answering questions about domestic violence, Brown also took the time to reflect on his past reputation as a bad boy, insisting it is all a misconception.

“I think the bad boy image came from me being on stage, not from me being a human being,” he said. “You see me in person, meet me somewhere, you won’t call me a bad guy. You’ll call me Bobby.”

He also revealed he has no regrets when he looks back on his life. “If you have regrets in your life you can’t grow,” he added. “I have no regrets.”