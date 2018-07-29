Herizen Issues Strong Social Media Message With “Social Jungle” (Video)

Herizen drops off the powerful music video for her thought-provoking debut single, “Social Jungle,” a song about the recent obsession with validation through social media.

In the clip, the talented and soulful newcomer highlights the eagerness by others to share their lives for “likes,” while showing how uncomfortable it is for others who choose not to fit in. She also exposes the other side of being happy with life.

Of the song, she says, “I wrote ‘Social Jungle’ about LA and the constant need for validation by comparing yourself to others. I want people to listen to the song, identify with the lyrics and become more human. I want them to know their worth.”

“Social Jungle” was written by Herizen, produced by Absofacto and co-produced by Yves Rothman and serves as the first song from Herizen’s forthcoming debut EP, set for release this fall via Herizen/TMWRK Music.

Herizen is Cuban-Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and actor Herizen Guardiola. She was the lead in the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series “The Get Down” where she played the role of Mylene Cruz. Inspired by her reggae musician father, Herizen has also been featured on numerous musical projects, including Absofacto’s Thousand Peaces EP, “The Get Down” soundtrack and the official soundtrack for the Major Lazer documentary Give Me Future.