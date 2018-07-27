Faith Evans and Stevie J Showcase Their Love In ‘A Minute’ Video

If your initial shock has worn off by now, get ready for the video titled “A Minute” by newlyweds Faith Evans and Stevie J, which has arrived today (July 27).

Directed by famed photographer Derek Blanks, the clip finds Faith and Stevie officially sharing their love with the world. The visual begins with the couple sharing a private moment as they talk about taking their relationship to the next level. The visual then cuts to intimate shower clips and seductive, playful moments in the bed. The video ends with the couple sharing a kiss, surprising friends — a play on the fact they knew their relationship would shock the world! The words “To be continued” flashes across the screen, signifying an ongoing storyline.

Watch below, and also go behind-the-scenes of the video shoot: