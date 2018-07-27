Emerging R&B Artist Queen Naija Drops Self-Titled Debut EP

After much anticipation, rising social media queen-turned-R&B artist Queen Naija has released her self-titled debut EP.

Released via Capitol Records, the EP featured the previously released songs “Medicine” and “Karma,” both which charted (“Medicine” hit No. 40 on the Billboard 100 and “Karma” topped the Emerging Artists Chart).

The 5-track EP is inspired by her own life, which was heavily documented on Youtube to her millions of subscribers.

The popular 22-year-old vlogger documented her life as a mom and wife, but things took a bad turn when her husband cheated on her last year and Naija documented her thoughts about the drama on her Youtube channel. “Medicine” and “Karma” were songs she recorded to cope.

Other songs like “Mama’s Hand” cherish the relationship with her son, and, since her divorce, she’s moved on to another relationship, most likely providing the inspiration for the final two tracks “Butterflies” “Bad Boy” which finds Naija gushing over a new boo.

Stream and enjoy below: