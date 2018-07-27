Agnez Mo and Chris Brown Collab On ‘Overdose’ (Lyric Video)

Rumored couple Chris Brown and Indonesian pop star Agnez Mo drop a new collaboration called “Overdose.” The infectious song finds the singers crooning to each other about relieving each other’s pain.

“This ain’t no typical, ordinary scenario / I can’t control / When opposites attract I overdose,” sings Brown, while Agnez adds, “I’ma be your painkiller / I just want to make you feel good.”

Brown and Mo also collaborated on “On Purpose” for Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon Deluxe Edition. Be on the lookout for an accompanying video, as they recently were spotted filming one on the beach.

Does their (rumored) romantic chemistry translate onto wax? Let us know!