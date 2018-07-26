Slay! Lalah Hathaway Brings ‘Honestly’ to NPR’s Tiny Desk

Lalah Hathaway is the latest R&B artist to take her talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

The soulful songstress performed a few songs from her recently released LP, Honestly, as well as a gem from the past, beginning her set with, “Change Ya Life.” Backed by drums, keyboard, and a bass guitar, Hathaway’s warm voice soared on each track.

The second song she performed is an older gem for good keeping: 2004’s “Boston” from her album Outrun The Sky. It’s a tune in which she reminisces upon her days living in the New England city while attending the Berklee College Of Music. Lalah then wraps up the set with the title track from her recent LP “Honestly,” a song about her resentment about what America has become.

Watch and enjoy below: