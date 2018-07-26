Ever since releasing his sophomore effort ‘Good Thing’ back in May (2018), Leon Bridges has been making his rounds to promote the opus, most recently at the Spotify studios in New York City where he performed his single “Beyond” and a cover of Ginuwine’s R&B classic “Pony” for Spotify Singles.

With a live band and background singers, Leon offers acoustic versions of both songs, which sound great: the acoustic version of “Beyond” isn’t far from the vibe of the studio version, however, Leon’s version of “Pony” is a highlight: unlike the raunchiness of Ginuwine’s classic 90s hit, Leon’s cover features an air of jazzy sultriness.

Stream the clips below: