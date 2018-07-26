Che’Nelle Needs Medicine in New “Love Sick” Video

International recording artist Che’Nelle recently dropped off a music video for “Love Sick,” a song off her EP, Calm Before the Storm, released in November 2017.

In the intoxicating clip, the R&B/Pop singer flaunts her sexy as she tries to find a medicine for losing love. “Doctor do u hear me I need a strong dose of my baby, don’t wanna cry cry everyday or die die from this pain I’m feelin hella love sick,” she sings.

We spoke to Che’Nelle earlier this year, and she told us she plans to release her new album by the end of the year.