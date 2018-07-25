Queen Naija Talks Public Breakup, Adjusting To Fame, New Music, and More

Queen Naija has almost 3 million Youtube subscribers, but fame for her is about to grow even more as she transitions into being a music artist with the release of her singles “Karma” and “Medicine.”

The popular vlogger documented her life as a mom and wife, but things took a bad turn when her husband cheated on her last year and Naija documented her thoughts about the drama on her Youtube channel. “Medicine” and “Karma” were songs she recorded to cope, and didn’t expect them to be so successful (“Medicine” debuted at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100.)

She recently sat down with Ebro in the Morning to chat about it all: her rising fame, her music, and the moment she found out her Ex cheated.

Learn more about Queen Naija below: