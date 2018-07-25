Gallant Performs ‘Doesn’t Matter’ and ‘Crimes’ on Good Morning America

Gallant is finally gaining national attention following his recent performances on “Good Morning America” yesterday (Tuesday, July 24).

In promotion for his upcoming sophomore studio album, the R&B singer and songwriter performed the LP’s first single “Doesn’t Matter” before ending his set with his latest release, “Crimes.” Dressed in all black like his background singers and backed by a live band, Gallant sang passionately as the audience danced and swayed to the music.

Watch Gallant wake America up with his stirring performances below: