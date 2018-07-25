DAWN Kicks Off New Era With Prayer Song, “Oh Lord”

It’s safe to safe DAWN (Richard) has a lot on her mind!

On her latest musical release “Oh Lord,” which is dubbed an interlude, the eclectic singer/songwriter delves into deep-seated personal topics, as she hopes to move forward with less weight on her mind.

“I wanna see my father without cancer, that’s all I pray,” she sings. “I want a Grammy without a label; it’s possible these days / I wanna walk the streets, and be black and proud / I want me and my momma to just work shit out.”

“Oh Lord” is just a taste of what’s to expect from the next era in DAWN’s musical journey. Listen below: