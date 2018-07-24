PREMIERE: AZRA – “Dimension” (Lyric Video)

Los Angeles, California R&B/Pop artist AZRA premieres the lyric video for “Dimension,” the second single from her ‘Freedom’ EP.

The clip features still and scenic shots of the Asian American singer/songwriter/dancer while the song’s lyrics flash on the screen.

“Dimension” comes a year after AZRA released her first official single entitled “Shine.” Why so long… AZRA has been actively consulting for a number of top fortune 100 companies all over the globe while working at one of the big 4 consulting companies in the world. Now, her focus is back to making music for people around the world to enjoy! She describes her music as “a new sound with the same inspiring message.”

“Dimension” is now available HERE for purchase.

FOLLOW AZRA:

OFFICAL WEBSITE: AZRAOfficial.com

INSTAGRAM: @theazraofficial

FACEBOOK: @theazraofficial

TWITTER: @theazraofficial