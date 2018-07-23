On Friday (July 20), Janelle Monáe made her “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” debut with a performance of “Americans,” a track from her latest album, Dirty Computer.

Surrounded by dancers of all races, including “Pose” actress MJ Rodriguez, the performance sets the tone for an all-inclusive vision for what America represents for Monáe: equality for women, black people, and the LGBTQ community. “Don’t try to take my country, I will defend my land / I’m not crazy, baby, no / I’m American,” she sang.

Watch the live performance below:

She also sat down for a chat with Colbert about their first meeting at an Obama party (and the epicness of it all), science fiction, her role on “Hidden Figures,” her album Dirty Computer, and more.

Watch her interview below: