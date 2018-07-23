DRAM Releases 3-Track EP, ‘That’s A Girl’s Name’

Known for his rap features, Virginia-native DRAM drops a surprise R&B EP titled That’s A Girl’s Name. (The title stems from the fact that DRAM’s birth name is Shelley).

Produced and co-written by Josh Abraham and Oligee, the project his a meshing together of hip-hop, funk, and soul. As you stream through the short EP and its tracks “Best Hugs,” “WWYD,” and “Sundress,” the sonic spectrum spans from hip-hop to hip-hop/soul to funk respectively for a fun listen.

That’s A Girl’s Name follows his debut album Big Baby DRAM, which included his Grammy-nominated single “Broccoli” featuring rapper Lil Yatchy.

