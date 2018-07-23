As Chris Brown continues to trek across the country on his “Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour” with support from 6lack, H.E.R., Rich The Kid, and Jacquees, Live Nation released a behind-the-scenes clip of the action-packed show.

The clip also features supporting act Jacquees and H.E.R. speaking about the tour, Chris Brown, and how he has influenced them as artists and R&B as a genre today. “I think he’s one of best performers of our generation,” H.E.R. said. “I’ve been looking up to Chris my whole life, I love watching him perform,” Jacquees added.

Watch the 1-minute clip below:

Check out the remaining dates the Heartbreak on A Full Moon Tour below:

July 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Detroit, Mich. – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena