R&B Artist Tank Marries Zena Foster

Queue his hit single “When We” because R&B veteran Tank and his long-time lady, Zena Foster, are now one.

The 42-year-old, real name Durrell Babbs, and his 40-year-old sweetheart officially tied the knot in a beautiful wedding on Sunday, July 22, in front of 200 friends and family at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to see her walk down the aisle, her dress and her whole heavenly aura just captivate the place,” Tank told PEOPLE before he jumped the broom.

According to the celebrity site, Foster wore a lace J’Aton Couture gown from Lovella Bridal for the ceremony before slipping into a dress by Zahavit Tshuba for the reception. Tank and his groomsmen, including 15-year friend Jamie Foxx, stepped out in tuxedos by Greyscale.

Foxx also provided jokes and musical performances during the ceremony.

Other notable members of the bridal party were the couple’s two children together, daughter Zoey, 10, who served as a junior bridesmaid and son Zion, 3, who was the ring bearer. Best Man duties went to R&B singer J. Valentine.

“This day represents the beginning of forever,” says Tank. “To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.”

Tank and Foster met 18 years ago, previously dated, welcomed their first child together, and then broke up.

“When we were together before I felt like she was the one,” he says opening up about their journey. “I had given her a promise ring and then life happened. People make mistakes. At the time you’re like ‘Ok maybe I was wrong.’”

“I think we both ended up having to go through our own personal journeys. In my mind I thought I’d never even go out on a date with this woman ever again in life,” says Tank. “And then one day I look up and we’re living together and we’ve got another baby on the way and we’re in love again. It’s just one of those things where we just couldn’t fight it.”

He adds, “All the mistakes that we’ve made it still didn’t change the fact that I loved her that much and wanted this for us. They say ‘In God’s own time’ and he really put some time together with us, to make this what it is.”

Some guests included Michael B. Jordan and Floyd Mayweather.

The newlyweds will honeymoon in France and Greece.

Congrats to the happy couple!