Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift Tapped For ‘Cats’ Movie

Jennifer Hudson will return to the big screen!

The Oscar winner along with pop star Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen have all sign on for the cinematic version of the classic musical ‘Cats.’

‘Cats’ first premiered in London in 1981 and has gone on to enjoy multiple revivals all over the world, including a West End run in 2014 starring Nicole Scherzinger, followed by a Broadway production with Leona Lewis, both playing Grizabella.

In the upcoming film, J-Hud will play Grizabella, the former glamour cat who falls on hard times and gets to sing about it in showstopper Memory.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Cats is based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The show won seven Tony Awards when it premiered in the early ’80s.

Hudson received most of her film notoriety from the 2006 film Dreamgirls while Swift previously graced the silver screen in Valentine’s Day, The Giver and animated feature The Lorax.

It’s not yet clear who Taylor, James, and Ian will be playing or when the film is scheduled for release.