Video: Lenny Kravitz Returns With Smooth Groove, ‘Low’

From his forthcoming album Raise Vibration, rock “soul-star” Lenny Kravitz drops the simple-yet-effective video for “Low.”

Known for his prowess on the electric guitar, Kravitz shows his drumming talents in the video for “Low” (directed by Jean Baptiste Mondino) which finds the sexy rocker seated in a dark room as he and a lady drummer sweatily rock out on their drumsets.

The song feels like a throwback soul/funk groove, especially when the chorus drops and so does the bassline when the funky guitar takes precedent. The song also gives a nod to the late MJ with plenty of high-pitched “woo!” adlibs.

Look out for Raise Vibration when it’s set to arrive on Sept 7th.