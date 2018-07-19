Rachel Foxx Claps Back At Exes Who Did Her ‘Wrong’

From her EP Flame, British singer/songwriter Rachel Foxx drops a music video for her third single from the project titled “Wrong.”

On the song, Foxx addresses her exes as a collective, calling out what they did incorrectly. “What do you want me to do for you? / I won’t ignore you / I can show you what you’re missing, but that’s only if you listen / ‘Cause you’re doing it all wrong,” she sings.

Directed by Eddy Orellana, the visual finds Foxx as she walks down a dark street unbothered, occasionally meeting up with beaus of the past and puffing on a cigarette.

Watch below: