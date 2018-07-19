Jade Novah Releases Debut Album, ‘All Blue’ + ‘Intuition’ Video

In past years, Jade Novah has been establishing her name on social media with amazing covers and her spot-on impression as Beyonce’s fictional, long-lost twin sister “Keyonce,” along with theatrical releases and touring with Rihanna as a background singer. Now, Novah is establishing herself as a solo artist with the release of her debut album, All Blue.

The majority of the 14-track album is produced by her husband Devin Johnson and features plenty of Jade’s stellar vocals and songwriting skills. Motown’s Kevin Ross appears for a duet on “Bulletproof.”

“I have been on this musical journey for a very long time. From singing background vocals and writing songs for major artists, to mentoring new talent on ‘The Four’ and now, finally releasing MY debut album to the world,” Jade wrote to fans on Facebook. “There have been so many detours, setbacks, second guesses… but now I finally feel free to create the type of art and message that I’ve always wanted to … I’m so proud of this album, and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Stream ‘All Blue’ below and purchase HERE:

Also, check out her music video for the “Intuition,” which finds her on the beach floating like a badass sorceress. “I spy with my third eye, someone’s tryna kill my vibe,” she sings on the hook of the trap track.