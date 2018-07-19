Chris Brown Joins King Combs in ‘Love You Better’ Video

After tapping R&B sensation Chris Brown for his latest single, “Love You Better,” Christian “King” Combs summons Breezy again for the song’s music video.

The 90s-inspired visual kicks off with DJ Khaled calming down the crowd in front of a house somewhere in Brooklyn before Combs pulls up in a white Bentley. Rocking a Bad Boy jersey with Biggie’s name on the back at times, the 20-year-old steps in the party and garners all the attention. Breezy adds to the turn-up!

The collaboration samples Schoolly D’s 1985 classic, “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?” which was also sampled by Case and The Notorious B.I.G. The song also features samples from Kool Keith’s “Ease Back” and Nas’ “Take It In Blood.”

While Chris sings, “You’re the only one I need. Can’t nobody make me feel, the way you’re making me feel,” King chimes in letting his lady know that she will always be his number one.

Watch the “Love You Better” video below: