Imagine you get invited to dance on stage with your favorite artist. Do you keep your composure, or does the excitement overtake you and you faint?

At the Camden, New Jersey stop of his “Heart Break on a Full Moon” Tour last night (July 18), Chris Brown experienced the (somewhat scary) excitement of a young, starstruck fan.

Brown invited the boy on stage to dance with him to his 2013 hit song “Loyal.’ The boy seems calm and happy as he danced and sang alongside Brown on stage. But as another fan’s video shows, the excitement completely overtook the young boy when he passed out in the singer’s arms as Brown hugged him. Brown caught him and handed him over to his guardian.

Brown shared a clip of the incident on his IG, captioning, “I LOVE MY FANS BRO❤️🙏🏽. I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND😳💪🏽. THE KID IS LEGENDARY.”

Watch below:

It looks scary, but the boy is OK!

In other Breezy news, (as you probably already know) the singer was arrested after a show in Florida earlier this month regarding an 2017 assault allegation by a photographer at a Florida club. And while he isn’t on house arrest, the singer IS glamorizing the criminal lifestyle by copping an iced-out ankle monitor. He showed off the blingy piece on IG. “Did the ankle bracelets… had to switch it up. 😳 house arrest monitor! @eliantte 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥(I’m not on house arrest),” he wrote in the caption.

The piece was designed by celebrity jeweler Elliot Avianne, who revealed he put 100 carats on Breezy’s ankle monitor. “They Always Try To Make @chrisbrownofficial A Statistic We Put 100 Carats On His Ankle Monitor As A Reminder That You Can Turn Any Situation From Negative To Positive. #ShouldaWentToElliot #Eliantte #ChrisBrown #TrendSetter,” Avianne wrote on Instagram.

I mean, because why not?