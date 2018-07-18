Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid Come Together For Eclectic ‘Talk To Me’ Video

Tory Lanez enlists Rich the Kid and 6ix9ine (as a cameo) in the video for his latest single “Talk to Me.”

The visual finds Tory in various colorful rooms made to look like a small TV screen as the star of his own Tory show, which features his co-stars Rich the Kid and 6ix9ine. Various beauties seem preoccupied with a pay phone, and animated graphics in the form of doves and a tiger makes whimsical appearances.

“Talk to Me” is the first single from Tory’s upcoming project, Love Me Now, due later this summer.

Watch below: