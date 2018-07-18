Destiny’s Child Star Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into Mental Health Facility

Gospel/R&B singer and Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams has checked herself into a mental health facility over depression issues.

Williams revealed the news about her battle with mental health issues on Tuesday in a statement, in hopes that she can help others who are battling with the diseases.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she states in the release. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

According to TMZ, Williams has been receiving treatment at a facility just outside Los Angeles for several days.

During an appearance on “The Talk” last year, the 39-year-old opened up about her struggles with depression, declaring she has battled the illness since the age of 13.

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains,” she said, noting her success in Destiny’s Child did not help. “For years, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression. It got really really bad… to the point of I was suicidal.”

Williams, who became engaged to pastor Chad Johnson this past spring, reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles onstage at Coachella in April for a historic performance.