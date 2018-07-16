Stream Kiana Ledé’s Debut EP, ‘Selfless’

After years of making her rounds as a songwriter in the shadows of the industry and racking up millions of views on Youtube with her music covers, Kiana Ledé has finally released her debut EP titled Selfless (Republic Records).

The eight-song project features the A$AP-Ferg assisted single “Fairplay (Remix),” and an appearance by Republic labelmate Blackway on a track called “Shame.”

Stream below:

After her supreme re-imagining of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” went supernova on YouTube with over 40 million views, Kiana’s success and talent have only continued to snowball, evident in her growing list of achievements, as she was cast in MTV’s second season of “Scream,” the television adaptation of the movie franchise.