Jorja Smith Preps North American ‘Lost or Found’ Tour This Fall (Dates)

In support of her debut full-length studio album, Lost & Found, which was released last month, British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will step out on her second headlining trek of 2018 for the Lost & Found Tour this fall.

Comprised of 18 dates that span across major cities/markets in the U.S. and Canada, the tour will begin on November 19 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle and wrap up a month later on December 19th in Toronto at Rebel.

Tickets go on sale today (Friday, July 13) via her website HERE.

Check out the full itinerary below.

Jorja Smith Lost & Found Tour Dates

November 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

November 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

November 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

December 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

December 3 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

December 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

December 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

December 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 11 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

December 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

December 15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

December 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

December 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

December 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel