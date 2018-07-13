Jorja Smith Preps North American ‘Lost or Found’ Tour This Fall (Dates)

In support of her debut full-length studio album, Lost & Found, which was released last month, British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will step out on her second headlining trek of 2018 for the Lost & Found Tour this fall.
Comprised of 18 dates that span across major cities/markets in the U.S. and Canada, the tour will begin on November 19 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle and wrap up a month later on December 19th in Toronto at Rebel.
Tickets go on sale today (Friday, July 13) via her website HERE.
Check out the full itinerary below.
Jorja Smith Lost & Found Tour Dates
November 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
November 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
November 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
November 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
November 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
December 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
December 3 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
December 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
December 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
December 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
December 11 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
December 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
December 15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
December 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
December 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
December 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Leave A Comment