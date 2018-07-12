As a follow-up to her 2016 album, Mad Love, JoJo is prepping a new project, and she detailed some desired collaborations with Sway on a recent episode of MTV’s TRL.

Currently curating a team of producers for the project, JoJo named dropped Anderson.Paak, Thundercat, and Raphael Saadiq as picks for her “dream team.”

Apparently, the project will have a heavy hip-hop influence, also, JoJo told Sway, “You know how hip-hop has influenced my life. I really want to bring that to the forefront of this project and make sure that it’s interwoven throughout this entire project.”

Watch a clip below:

She also elaborated on her struggles with depression and her platform when it comes to mental health and addiction, as her father passed away in 2015 from a prescription drug addiction.