To commemorate her now-iconic Coachella festival takeover, Beyonce is launching a special capsule collection with Balmain.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing created the eye-catching pieces for Beyonce’s “Beychella” set, which were inspired by the marching band uniforms worn by students at historically black colleges and universities.

The Balmain x Beyonce collection will feature the pink and yellow bedazzled sweatshirts the singer rocked onstage at the festival, as well as a black T-shirt printed with the same graphic. Proceeds will go to the United Negro College Fund, a non-profit organization that offers scholarships to students attending historically black colleges or universities.

Rousteing tells Vogue.com, “For me, working with Beyonce, it’s more than only music. It’s about history, working with a woman that’s going to be part of the history and has made her own revolution, not only in music, not only in fashion. She is an icon to an entire generation and so many more generations can follow the steps of Beyonce and say, ‘You give us hope, you make us dream.’”

He continued, “I worked really long with her on the Beychella moments, and the fact that we can release this collaboration that is based on our creativity, Beyonce and I, is really a big, big step for fashion and music together.” And the design guru is so proud to have played a key role in pop history. Sometimes, you create a moment, and it’s just one moment,” he says. “With the clothes that we are creating now, it’s going to be a moment that keeps going and going and going. This is something really important.”