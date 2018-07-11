Video: Noa Yoshioka – I Love When

New York-based Japanese songstress Nao Yoshioka releases the visual for the lead single “I Love When” from her forthcoming third album, The Truth (Yamaha Music Communications/Sweet Soul Records), available this Fall.

The soul bearing R&B ballad was produced by Swizz Beatz protégé Tyrone “Musicman Ty” Johnson (Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg).

“After my parents went through a painful and tough divorce, I became very guarded and skeptical of love. But eventually, I witnessed true love prevailing when my parents rediscovered that special feeling that they could not deny and got remarried! This inspired me to write ‘I Love When,’” Nao Yoshioka explains. “When you’re with someone you truly love, all these emotions flood in. From the goosebumps you get from the slight touch of their hand to being lost in their embrace, I hope “I Love When” transports the listeners to that special place.”

“Working with Musicman Ty was an extremely collaborative process. He pushed me creatively and was able to help me express the exact feelings I really wanted to express .”

The visual sees two lovers enticed through a sensual dance.

Watch below:

For her album, The Truth , Nao Yoshioka also recruited Grammy nominated producers Khari Mateen (Jill Scott, James Poyser) and Carolyn Malachi to help her tell her most personal stories yet.