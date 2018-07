Following her 2017 offering “On A High,” Florida-based indie R&B songstress Sheena O. Murray releases the visual for her single “Do For Love,” a song about acceptance following regrets.

Directed by Luner Eugene, the visual sees Sheena regally in different modes of feminine beauty as she emotes the lyrics of the song.

Sheena took a year off fro, music to pursue acting, as she was cast for a role in a production of Dreamgirls.