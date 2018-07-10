Jalisa Faye Heels Us With ‘Starting Over’

Jalisa Faye is here to inspire!

The indie artist drops off the passion-filled, exhilarating, and mindset-changing new video “Starting Over,” a song that has all the recipes to get a lost soul back on the right track.

“Gotta see the good and the bad, the joy and the sorrow,” she sings on the T. Ray McCombs-produced song. “Gotta see the top from the bottom, the ripe and the rotten, the light in the tunnel.

The satisfying single is the title track of her upcoming album (Purchase).

Jalisa Faye is an extremely talented and passionate singer and songwriter that loves God with all of her heart. She made her debut in 2014 with the release of her first EP “The Prologue,” and aims to follow that project with the highly anticipated release of her upcoming full-length album, “Starting Over.” Jalisa Faye has had the opportunity to share the stage with amazing artists in the Gospel industry such as Travis Greene, James Fortune, Jonathan Nelson, Bebe Winans, Tye Tribbett, etc. Her goal as an artist is to relate, inspire, and uplift listeners with her music.