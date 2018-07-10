Video: Diamond Cheri – ‘EAT.’ Ft Suni:MF

Diamond Cheri is preparing a warm and wholesome meal for her man and according to her, it’s going to be finger-licking good. In the new music video for her latest single, “EAT.,” the R&B songstress is looking to feed her man more than what’s on the dinner table.

“Let me feed you this meal, I know you ain’t ate all day,” she sings. “Baby you look famished, I bet you must be hungry / If you want something delicious, shawty you should swing my way.”

With some bars from collaborator Suni:MF, Diamond really got us salivating!

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Diamond grew up in a home built on the love of music, and that love has passed on to her generation. As a young child, she watched her mother, Torion, perform as a dancer and solo artist and quickly grew to love the performing arts. With her father’s management skills, she became the family’s next generation of music and soul. She began taking her career more seriously as a member of Atlanta’s hottest up and coming female singing group before embarking on to a solo career.

As the former lead singer of Az1 for over ten years, Diamond has been performing for live audiences everywhere, sharing not only her vocal ability but entertaining her audience with the complete live entertainment experience. Over the last ten years, she has done over 400 live performances including the Essence Music Festival and competed on shows such as BET’s Wild Out Wednesday, American Idol, the X-Factor, and The VOICE. Her style ranges from a soulful R&B flow, all the way to hip-hop and even pop. As a vocalist, she strives to not only be a great entertainer, but also a role model for those to follow.