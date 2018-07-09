Michelle Williams and Fiancé Chad Johnson Score Reality Show

Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams’ relationship with her fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson will be coming to the small screen in the form of a reality show.

The unscripted series will find a home on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network and document the couple’s life together and most likely, the wedding planning journey.

The couple met in March 2017 at a spiritual retreat after Michelle was getting over a bad break-up. After the retreat, Williams and Johnson kept in touch and started dating in June 2017. This past April, Johnson popped the question with a five-carat diamond ring.

However, after their engagement, Johnson drew criticism when internet detectives accused him and his family of being Donald Trump supporters.

It hasn’t been yet announced when the OWN reality series will air.