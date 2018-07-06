Kelly Rowland’s protege quintet June’s Diary quietly released an indie EP on June 30th titled All Of Us, and despite its silent rollout, the EP topped the US iTunes R&B/Soul Chart. The EP peaked at #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart and #19 on Top US Albums.

The 6-track project includes a remix of the quintet’s debut single “All of Us,” featuring Trina, and the “Hurt People” collaboration with Jussie Smollett.

All Of Us is an independent project released under Jussie Smollet’s imprint “Music Of Sound” and follows June’s Diary’s debut mixtape, Male Edition (released June 2017).

Epic Records dropped the group from their first contract in January 2017, prompting them to continue on as an independent group ever since.

They posted an open letter on IG about their journey as indie artists. “Following LA Reid’s departure from Epic Records at the start of 2017, we were released from the label,” reveals June’s Diary in the letter. “We’ve faced so many challenges working as independent artists to create music we love, music that inspires us, music that makes us feel, and on our own terms. But all these setbacks have only made us stronger and have brought us closer together.”

