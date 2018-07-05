In Danger? Chris Brown Purchases Bulletproof SUV For Over $300K

Following the murder of XXXTentacion, it understandable that some artists may feel the need to beef up security in their vehicles.

Chris Brown may be one of some who’s feeling somewhat unsafe because he recently bought a sturdy Rezvani Tank SUV for the low-low price of more than $350,000.

According to TMZ, the vehicle can absorb the shock of multiple rounds from automatic weapons, and other military features include thermal night vision and smoke screens. The door handles emit an electric shock and the vehicle also includes detachable defensive spike strips as one of its many militarily-safe luxuries.

Brown also owns a 2015 Rezvani Beast sports car.

Chris Brown’s newly acquired bullet proof tank pic.twitter.com/QqAC303PLH — MP3 Gaza (@Mp3gaza) July 5, 2018

Dang!