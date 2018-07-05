Desiree Mitchell Details The Feeling of Love in ‘I Need That’ Video

Actress/singer Desiree Mitchell has released the visual for “I Need That,” her new single detailing the feeling of being in love.

The self-directed clip sees Desiree and her love interest/leading man (played by Orlando Devon) going through a hard time in their relationship, but she reflects on the good times when they fell in love.

Desiree is also an actress who recently wrote, directed, and produced a new TV series called “Loyalty,” which is currently in post-production and should be released by early summer. The premise of the series is about a set of friends in a sea of lies and truth, where loyalty is tested, bonds are broken, and only true friendships will survive. Learn more about the project on IMDB HERE.

