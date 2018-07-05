DeCarlo Moves On to The Next With ‘Three AM’

Singer DeCarlo has a new single out titled “Three AM.” With guest appearances on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop, DeCarlo has been featured on songs with artists such as Romeo Miller, Ace B, and Don Benjamin. “Three AM” is just a sample of what’s to come from his upcoming album.

“Three AM” presents an entertaining and laid-back vibe. The song talks about letting go of a past relationship or bad situation to enjoy the current moment. It’s simply an expression of lifting one’s spirits, letting go of anger, disappointment, and other negative feelings associated with the latest relationship that didn’t go right.

Since 2014, Terence “DeCarlo” Coles, an American singer/songwriter and producer. Currently an independent artist, he chose to pursue music over playing college basketball. Last year, he released two singles “Traffic” and “Lit Right Now,” in which the later was accompanied by a video.

More recently, his single “Mind Up” was officially released in February 2018, followed by a music video in May. The video has garnered 408K+ views on YouTube and continues to grow. “Mind Up” and “Three AM” are just two of the singles that are expected to be on Decarlo’s upcoming album, which scheduled to drop sometime in the Fall.